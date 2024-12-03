Ben and Alex gush over Arcane in the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

We're nearing our final episode of The Gamereactor Show for 2024, as now we're in December and getting ready for a steadier holiday period. But before we get to that point, it's time for the penultimate show of the year, and for this episode Alex and I have teamed up and spent a good while gushing and talking about the excellent Arcane.

We discuss the show and what makes it such a remarkable project from top to bottom, while also explaining our favourite elements and also the few areas that could have done with a bit of extra finesse and attention to make it a true perfect series. We also delve briefly into the future of animated League of Legends series and how Arcane might affect how we perceive them.

Then after that, we turn our attention back to Avowed, to discuss the latest crazy development surrounding the game and why it hasn't affected our impression of Obsidian's RPG and how much we're looking forward to it.

To hear all of this and more, be sure to check out Episode 37 of The Gamereactor Show below, or also on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, and Spreaker too.