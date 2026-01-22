Beast of Reincarnation reveals its setting, story, and more

HQ

While Playground Games has taken over half of the Xbox Developer_Direct tonight, we also got a look at Game Freak's upcoming Beast of Reincarnation, which looks to be a far cry from the Pokemon games we're used to seeing from them.

The setting takes place in a post-apocalyptic Japan, where a blight has taken over much of the world. Animal and plant fusions called malefacts make up the majority of our enemies, which we'll fight in a mix of fast-paced action and some turn-based elements through the command of our wolf, Koo.

The main character, Emma, takes Koo with her on her mission to defeat the Beast of Reincarnation. This task will take us across a variety of environments, make us face a myriad of bosses, and it all comes our way this summer, for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.