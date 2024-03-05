Baywatch is about to be rebooted

HQ

Hollywood is all about old franchises nowadays and next old gem to make a comeback is Baywatch. The original ran for eleven seasons between 1989-1999, and even managed to get a couple of spinoffs, including a detective series called Baywatch Nights with Mitch Buchannon (played by David Hasselhoff) as the protagonist.

Fox and Fremantle will collaborate on the production, and has assigned Lara Olsen (Spinning Out) as showrunner. There are also some veterans from the old series involved in the new show - including Baywatch creators Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann - and the new Baywatch will have hour long episodes just as the original series. Here's the official description:

"Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there's the family you're born into and the family you find."

Baywatch and its spinoffs kickstarted the Hollywood career for plenty of today's A-listers like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Jason Momoa. It got a reboot 2017 with the movie Baywatch, which was more of a comedy though and generally perceived not a worthy successor to Baywatch. Lets hope this new series will have a better luck.

