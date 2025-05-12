Bayonetta creator talks old plans for Bayonetta 4, another Bayonetta Origins

HQ

Hideki Kamiya - the legendary creator of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta - has spoken about where he would have wanted Bayonetta to go had he stayed with developer PlatinumGames. Kamiya left the studio at the end of 2023, and went on to found Clovers, his new studio which is working on an Okami sequel.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (via NintendoEverything), Kamiya spoke about where Bayonetta could go after Bayonetta 3, which was meant to be some sort of a final chapter. "I often hear people say, 'He wanted to end the series with Bayonetta 3.' That's absolutely not true. I just wanted to mark a stopping point as a trilogy," said Kamiya. "And for me, that stopping point was supposed to be the start of a new chapter. I imagined continuing the series with that new chapter. Maybe even make it another trilogy that leads into yet another chapter. That was my plan."

Kamiya says this new entry would have not only given Bayonetta a new story, but new gameplay mechanics as well. Also, he wanted to see more of Bayonetta Origins, but the game director for that game, Abebe Tinari, left PlatinumGames, too. "Also, I always imagined the Bayonetta series would continue, and on the side, we would keep going with the spinoff Cereza and the Lost Demon. I wanted to continue that with Abebe Tinari. Tinari and I even chatted casually about it," he said. "I wanted to keep going and show how young Cereza becomes Bayonetta. But... well, Tinari has moved on to another company."