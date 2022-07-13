Bayonetta 3 to launch alongside Call of Duty in October

HQ

This fall has gradually become so exciting in terms of anticipated games that even giant projects like Forspoken have fled into 2023, but Nintendo and Platinum Games fear no one.

The two partners have given us a new gameplay trailer that doesn't just show some beautifully acrobatic battles, a new ability called Demon Masquerade that allows us to channel different demons in combat, some platforming and even a new playable character called Viola, but also reveals that Bayonetta 3 will launch on Nintendo Switch on October 28.