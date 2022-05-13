Bayonetta 3 is still on track for a 2022 launch

HQ

Last fall, we finally got to see Bayonetta 3 in all it's glory, after four years of complete silence since the announcement. Unfortunately, it's been very silent after that as well, which has made many people wonder if the game really is coming this year as planned.

When Nintendo delivered their very positive financial report yesterday (which we reported about), they also mentioned Bayonetta 3 in their slides, listed as a title that will be released 2022 together with games like Mario Strikers: Battle League, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Unfortunately, we still don't have a release date, but at least it seems like we will be able to spend either the fall or Christmas holidays with the coolest witch in the wonderful world of gaming.