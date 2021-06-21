Bayonetta 3 is "progressing well" claims Nintendo

Ever since Bayonetta 3 was first announced back in 2017, fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting for more news on the title. For a while it seemed like this year's Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 was going to be the place to finally get another update on the game, but once again Nintendo shattered expectations by withholding and making the anticipated action game a no-show.

Recently, during an interview with GameSpot, Nintendo Treehouse's Nate Bihldorff and Bill Trinen talked a little about the game saying that it is "progressing well". The statement itself is quite a broad one and doesn't give much insight into why we've seen or heard so little from the development in four years, but hopefully it does at least mean that more news is closer than further away.

Despite Bayonetta 3's absence, PlatinumGames did make an appearance during E3 2021, during the Square Enix Presents: Summer showcase, where the developer gave us another look at Babylon's Fall, an action title that has a live-service approach. The title currently doesn't have a release date.

Thanks, GameSpot.