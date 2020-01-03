Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 is "on track" according to Hideki Kamiya

With very little news since 2017's The Game Awards, Hideki Kamiya reaffirms that Bayonetta 3 is still on track.

Back in 2017, we got a teaser trailer for Bayonetta 3, the highly anticipated sequel to 2014's Bayonetta 2, a game that was very well received by fans and critics. However, following the release of the trailer in 2017, there has been almost complete radio silence with no new footage to show, and only a few comments about the game's development.

The most recent update comes from Hideki Kamiya himself, who tweeted: "Development is on track". This is, of course, good news for those fans who have been patiently waiting for updates, although it would be nice to get a look at the progress that has been made in the past two years.

Hopefully, we will get a new trailer this year or see Platinum Games show off Bayonetta 3 at E3 2020, but for now, we will just have to trust the words of those in charge and be reassured that progress is going well.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content