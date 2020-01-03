Bayonetta 3 is "on track" according to Hideki Kamiya

Back in 2017, we got a teaser trailer for Bayonetta 3, the highly anticipated sequel to 2014's Bayonetta 2, a game that was very well received by fans and critics. However, following the release of the trailer in 2017, there has been almost complete radio silence with no new footage to show, and only a few comments about the game's development.

The most recent update comes from Hideki Kamiya himself, who tweeted: "Development is on track". This is, of course, good news for those fans who have been patiently waiting for updates, although it would be nice to get a look at the progress that has been made in the past two years.

Hopefully, we will get a new trailer this year or see Platinum Games show off Bayonetta 3 at E3 2020, but for now, we will just have to trust the words of those in charge and be reassured that progress is going well.