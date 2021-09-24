Bayonetta 3 is launching in 2022

HQ

After a long wait, we've finally got a release window for Bayonetta 3. The Platinum Games developed threequel will be landing in 2022, bringing the action-packed series back, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

But a release window wasn't all that we got, as part of the Nintendo Direct show, a gameplay trailer was even revealed, giving us a deeper look into what the title will include, and as you would hope, it sees the titular heroine facing all manners of monsters and beasts using her arsenal of powerful weapons to bring them down.

Take a look at the trailer yourself below, to get a look at what you can expect from the game when it lands next year.