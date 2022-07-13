Bayonetta 3 gets double age ratings

HQ

After four years of waiting since the announcement back in 2017, we finally got to see the game last fall in a lengthy gameplay trailer that also revealed a 2022 release. But since then, it's been very quiet again.

Fortunately, it does not seem to be because of bad news, as we've just gotten a very good sign pointing towards another information blowout fairly soon and a not too distant release. It is the eagle eyed ResetEra user Vestan who has noticed that Bayonetta 3 was recently age rated by both ESRB and PEGI.

The game has an "M" rating in the US versus "18" in PEGI countries, with the motivation reading "Violence, Blood and Gore, Partial Nudity, Strong Language". Sound like Bayonetta alright. Age ratings are typically done relatively close to the actual release, so based on this, we firmly believe the planned 2022 launch of Bayonetta 3 will actually happen.