Barça's Gavi suffers knee injury and will be four or five months sidelined

Bad news for FC Barcelona player Gavi, the 21-year-old midfielder part of the new generation of homegrown talent, who will be sidelined for four or five months after what initially seemed like an unimportant surgery.

Pablo Páez Gavira 'Gavi' has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus. His recovery time will be 4-5 months, the club announced.

According to Mundo Deportivo, what was expected to be a simple procedurewith four or five weeks of recovery time, was found to be much serious than expected. He already suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in November 2023 and spent nearly a year sidelined. He suffered pain during training last August and went into surgery today, expecting a recovery of 4-5 weeks... that turned into 4-5 months.