Bandai Namo is opening an official store in New York

HQ

For those visiting New York City, there are of course countless giant video game stores to visit, not least a really nice official Nintendo shop that should not be missed at 10 Rockefeller Plaza. Now it is announced that another exciting official game store from a Japanese giant is on its way.

Bandai Namco has confirmed that on February 28, they will open the doors to the Bandai Namco Cross Store, located in Japan Village (Brooklyn). They will sell (Google translated) "high-quality products featuring Japanese characters, from figurines to everyday items, with the selection that only an official store can offer" and also promise to "host card game teaching sessions and events, making it more than just a retail facility".

Something to consider for a future trip to the United States, perhaps?