Scarlet Nexus

Bandai Namco says Scarlet Nexus won't be included with Xbox Game Pass

The game is launching on June 25.

During the weekend, the GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb revealed that he had heard that Bandai Namco's upcoming J-RPG Scarlet Nexus would be included with Xbox Game Pass at release. And while this was exciting news for most of us, it was also a big surprise for Bandai Namco.

To avoid people believing it would be included with the subscription service, a spokesperson said to VGC:

"We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and PC on June 25."

So if you are on Xbox and have been looking forward to this one, you'd better pre-order as it won't be a part of Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. Scarlet Nexus launches on June 25 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Scarlet Nexus

