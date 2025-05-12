Bandai Namco reports 995% annual growth in profits

HQ

Bandai Namco has reported a massive amount of growth in its gaming profits, seeing profit grow by a whopping 995% to $475 million over the course of the financial year ending March 2025. Initially, these profits were forecast at $208 million.

According to the GameBiz report (via Automaton), Bandai Namco attributes this success to a multitude of factors, but increased console game sales seems to be a big contributor. Console game sales were up by 42.6%, with titles like Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero selling more than 5 million copies, and the DLC for the hugely popular Elden Ring releasing last year, too.

Bandai Namco's mobile endeavours also saw increases, with licensed Dragon Ball and One Piece games bringing in revenue in particular. After the previous fiscal year, which saw Bandai Namco re-evaluate its finances due to cancelled projects and an ambitious MMORPG that underperformed, it seems the company has come back swinging. With Elden Ring: Nightreign and more set to release this financial year, perhaps we'll see continued growth for the publisher.