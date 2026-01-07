HQ

There are plenty of indie games every year that you should be playing, but only a few that you simply can't stop once you start. Ball X Pit, developed by Kenny Sun and published by Devolver Digital for PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC, is one of those rare cases.

The core gameplay loop revolves around breaking bricks (which also act as enemies) by using balls. That might sound simple (or even boring) but the game layers in a generous amount of roguelite elements that deliver constant "serotonin moments": small but frequent rewards that tickle your brain and make Ball X Pit one of the most addictive games of 2025.

The story takes place in the ruins of the city of Ballbylon, devastated by a city-breaking meteor that left behind a giant pit. Your role as the hero is to rebuild the city and repair the elevator that allows access to deeper levels. Each phase features two mini-bosses and a final boss, along with swarms of enemies that shoot, attack, and block your path. Every run starts with your character at level one, and the selection of power-ups is random, ensuring that no two runs feel exactly the same.

At first, you must unlock different balls and items, but later on the game can evolve into a full-blown bullet hell, reminiscent of Vampire Survivors. Every run earns you money and resources that can be used to rebuild Ballbylon and unlock new power-ups and characters. Each character comes with a unique ability that changes how a run begins: one starts with a fireball, another turns the game into a turn-based experience, another fires balls from the back of the screen. These abilities can later be mixed, so when the game turns into bullet hell, it truly earns the label.

The rebuilding aspect of the gameplay is just as important. During each phase, you can find blueprints to construct buildings in Ballbylon, and every building either provides a unique effect or unlocks a new character. In simple terms, the gameplay loop looks like this: attempt a phase → earn money, resources, or blueprints → rebuild part of the city → attempt another phase → repeat. This structure makes revisiting phases worthwhile, whether you're farming resources or searching for blueprints you missed. Since rebuilding is usually only possible after completing a run (unless you spend a large amount of in-game currency), every system in the game pushes you to keep playing again and again.

Despite its pixelated 3D art style and short but catchy soundtrack (both constant reminders that Ball X Pit is an indie game) there's something special about its roguelite formula that makes you overlook its small flaws. It perfectly captures the "one last run and I quit" feeling. It's simple, but it works.

That said, this also means the game won't be for everyone. It requires patience and multiple runs before everything truly clicks. If you jump in solely because everyone is praising it, you might bounce off it entirely and end up wondering what all the fuss is about. Ball X Pit is best enjoyed at your own pace, by understanding and embracing its roguelite nature. Do that, and you'll eventually find yourself immersed in the addictive chaos it brings to your console or PC.

