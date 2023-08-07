Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III is now in the top 10 most played Steam games ever

The RPG passed over 800,000 players on the weekend.

HQ

At launch, we already knew that Baldur's Gate III was going to be a beast. As we reported last week, the game was hitting 500,000 players within 24 hours of release on Steam. Now, it has gone even further and reached a peak concurrent player count of 814,666.

For a return to a long-forgotten franchise, from a studio that is not the biggest, the launch of Baldur's Gate III is certainly one for the history books, as it has just drawn an insane amount of popularity.

People can't get enough of this D&D-inspired RPG, and so we could see the player count reach even higher. The critical response on Steam is 90% positive as well, so it's clear that players are enjoying the game. Keep an eye out for our review as it drops later this week.

Baldur's Gate III

