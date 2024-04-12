Baldur's Gate III, first game to win the industry's top five GOTY awards in history

HQ

As many expected, last night's BAFTA Games ceremony once again bowed to Larian Studios' work, though it wasn't a landslide victory. Baldur's Gate III did indeed take home the award for Game of the Year at the British ceremony, along with three other awards out of the ten for which it was nominated.

With this new honour already in the hands of its creators, Baldur's Gate 3 can now boast of being the only game in history to have won GOTY at all five major awards events of the year (BAFTA Games Awards 2024, The Game Awards 2023, The Golden Joystick Awards, D.I.C.E Awards and GDC Awards). And while we will always dream of more adventures with its characters, Larian's RPG is already a timeless work.

And while there were many other accolades last night at the 20th BAFTA Games Awards, it's worth mentioning that Baldur's Gate also took home the Audience Award, Best Narrative, Best Soundtrack and Best Supporting Artist, in this case Andrew Wincott for his role as Raphael.

If you haven't played it yet and needed another excuse to do so, here it is.