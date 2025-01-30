Avowed's three classes gets a presentation and new screenshots

HQ

There are actually only two and a half weeks left until Avowed is released and allows us to explore the role-playing universe Eora. The fact that the launch is approaching is noticeable not least on social media, where Obsidian Entertainment has clearly stepped up the pace.

They have now shared three new images via Instagram showing examples of the classes Fighter, Ranger and Wizard complete with a short presentation of them. We are also told how we can switch between them if we wish:

"When you level up in Avowed, you will be awarded Ability Points that can be spent to purchase or upgrade abilities. Players can reset points at the cost of Skeyt to try a new suite of abilities-Fighter, Ranger, and Wizard."

It certainly sounds like a flexible system we think many will appreciate, this is how the presentation of each class reads:



The Fighter Ability Tree focuses on overwhelming combat force with abilities tailored toward axes, maces, and two-handed melee weapons.

The Ranger Ability Tree focuses on agility and finesse with abilities tailored toward ranged combat and rapid one-handed melee attacks.

The Wizard Ability Tree focuses heavily on spellcasting with abilities tailored toward Wands, Grimoires, elemental effects, and Essence management.



Check out the new images below. On February 18, it's launch time for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it's also included with Game Pass.

Fighter

Ranger