Avalanche co-founder doesn't think Just Cause 5 will ever be released

Despite the fact that no new game in the series has been released since 2018, and that Just Cause 4 also had significant problems at launch, the Just Cause series continues to be used as an example of what a fun sandbox game should look like. But it doesn't seem like we should hope for a new one, at least according to Avalanche founder Christofer Sundberg via social media.

After the Contraband images we recently reported on leaked online, he has now commented on his former studio (which he co-founded but left six years ago). Regarding Just Cause 4, which received mixed reviews, he writes:

"The problems with JC4 were partly me (unwillingly) moving away from creative leadership to more corporate crap, publisher problems, team composition and roles, and more. Sad, because looking at JC4 now, it shows SO much promise."

There were rumours that Avalanche was actually working on a fifth Just Cause together with Sumo Digital, but that project was reportedly shut down two years ago. However, Sundberg doesn't think we'll see the series again because "extremely few from the original team are there still," and he also writes this regarding the claim that Just Cause 5 could have saved Avalanche:

"I doubt it. They need to find the fire again, take risks, piss people off, and make games that the rest said were impossible. I started Avalanche to break the mold, not to fit into one."

How do you feel about it? Would you have liked to play Just Cause 5?