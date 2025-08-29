Atomfall's The Red Strain expansion arrives in mid-September

HQ

Credit to Rebellion, ever since Atomfall made its arrival earlier this year, the British developer has been expanding it with new content at quite the rapid rate. Following the Wicked Isle a couple of months ago, now it's almost time for the next story expansion, a project known as The Red Strain.

This next chapter of the story will launch on all platforms that the game is available on September 16, and as for what it will include, Rebellion has been quite careful not to share too much information as of the moment. All we are told is the following:

"More details about exactly what you will find in the Red Strain will be revealed in the lead up to the release, but for now expect a highly confidential new location and plenty more mysteries to uncover."

There is however a teaser trailer for the expansion available to watch, which you can see in full below.