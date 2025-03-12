Atomfall's PC minimum requirements revealed

HQ

Rebellion's Atomfall is just over two weeks away from release, but if you're hoping to explore an irradiated Britain on PC, you'll want to be sure your rig is up to scratch. Now, you can check whether you'll be able to run the game thanks to some new minimum PC specs.

These specs are from the game's Steam page, and weirdly we don't have the recommended specs to go along with them. But, if you don't care how well the game runs and just want to make sure it runs at all, then these specs are for you. To run Atomfall, you'll need an Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent, 16 GB RAM, Nvidia 2060 6GB or equivalent, and 60GB of space.

We imagine you'll need around 60GB no matter what platform you're running the game on or what settings you've got it at, and the RAM will probably be the same if not similar for recommended specs too. Otherwise, the CPU and GPU recommendations are likely up in the air. Considering the release date isn't far away, though, we imagine we'll have more information on this soon.