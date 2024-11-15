Atomfall will release on the 27th of March, 2025

HQ

2025 is already building up to be a great year for games. February particularly seems like it'll be bombarding us with game after game after game, but elsewhere in the early stages of the year, there is plenty to be excited about as well, including Rebellion's new survival action game Atomfall.

Set in an alternate universe post-war Britain, Atomfall sees you try and rediscover your identity, and the secrets being hidden by the mysterious BARD organisation. With cultists and evil robots aplenty, alongside blue ghoulish creatures that'll try and take you down as well, there are plenty of threats in Atomfall, and it's up to you in how you tackle them.

Atomfall launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC on the 27th of March, 2025. Check out the game in the release date trailer below: