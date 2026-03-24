Atomfall players have eaten 16.8 million Cornish pasties since launch

HQ

This week, Atomfall celebrates one year since it first launched. Hitting our screens on the 27th of March, 2025, Rebellion's dystopian adventure game felt very much like Fallout tinged with 20th century British sci-fi novels. An interesting world, to be sure, and one that players spent millions of hours exploring.

In a new post highlighting all the things we got up to in our year with Atomfall, Rebellion tells us more than 17 million hours were spent in the quarantine zone. During that time, we died a whopping 42.3 million times, with BARD robots being the deadliest enemies, resulting in 14.9% of total player deaths. Ferals were close behind at 13.6%, and then Protocol came in at number 3 with 9.6%

While I personally found the cricket bat to be my favourite weapon in the game, players had better luck with the bow and arrow, single-barrel shotgun, and Webley revolver, which were the top 3 deadly weapons.

Almost 7 million comics were found, well over 16 million Cornish pasties were scoffed, and we enjoyed millions of slices of cake. Check out the full list of anniversary statistics in the image below: