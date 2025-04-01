Atomfall flies past 1.5 million players in its first weekend

HQ

It seems like people were really excited to hop into Rebellion's version of a devastated Lake District in Atomfall, as following its debut on PC and consoles last week, the title has already surpassed 1.5 million players and become the developer's most successful launch to date.

This has been affirmed in a press release where we are told by CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley: "To have surpassed the one million players in such a short space of time speaks volumes for the creativity and dedication of the entire team here at Rebellion. Our size and stability mean that we can take risks to create something as different as Atomfall. Happily, that risk is paying off."

A few additional bits of information relating to player tendencies in the game have been announced as well, with over 316,000 people killing the scientist at the start of the game, 3.7 million kills with the cricket bat, over 4 million pasties consumed, and over 300,000 cups of tea drunk too.

Kingsley notes in his statement that this is just the beginning for the game, adding: "We hope that players continue to enjoy exploring the world of Atomfall and are looking forward to future content for the game."

Have you been playing Atomfall?