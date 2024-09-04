Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land arrives in March

The next game in the Atelier series is on its way, and this time it's about the heroine Yumia. If there's one thing the series is good at, it's having very long name, and that's the case this time too, as the upcoming game is called Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land.

Yumia Liessfeldt and her companions will try to find the truth behind the fall of the kingdom of Aladissian. The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Switch, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S on March 21 next year.