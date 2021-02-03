Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack has been revealed to launch April 22, 2021

Koei Tecmo has been spoiling fans with new entries into the Atelier series as of late. The excellent Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout was released in late 2019 and this was followed up promptly after by a sequel, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy. Now it has been revealed that another entry into the series is on the way, and this one compiles together several older adventures and also adds some brand new features.

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack is planned to launch on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on April 22, 2021. This brand new collection includes Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, and Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX.

You can check out the full list of new additions below:

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX



Four additional vehicles, including a submarine and bulldozer.



Seven additional subjugation quests and enhanced boss Palmyra added.



Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX



Additional, more mature-looking costume.



Additional story of Sophie's growth following in the steps of her grandmother.



Three additional alchemy pots.



Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX



Additional painting that connects to the world of Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World, including a scenario featuring Nelke and boss battle



