AT‑ST takes the spotlight in latest LEGO Star Wars UCS Set

The Star Wars AT‑ST Walker, the iconic "chicken walker," is finally making its grand entrance into the LEGO universe as a full-fledged UCS set. With 1,513 pieces, it's a definite must-have for collectors — an impressive build that stands about 37 cm tall and 22 cm wide and long, making it a perfect shelf piece for any Star Wars nerd.

The set is aimed at adult collectors with an age recommendation of 18+, and it's set to release on August 1st with a price tag of $199. Not quite as wallet-crushing as some of the bigger UCS giants, in other words.

Visually and in terms of detail, the AT‑ST stays true to its on-screen design, complete with posable joints and screen-accurate proportions, making it a very slick display model. The dimensions are also spot-on — big enough to impress, but not so bulky that it takes over your whole shelf (looking at you, Star Wars Venator).

If you're already itching to secure one, pre-orders are live now over at LEGO's official website.

