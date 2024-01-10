Asus 2024 Zephyrus G14 and G16 pack a punch

HQ

Zephyrus 2024 has been completely redesigned with a CNC-machined chassis, and as everyone else has world's firsts, this series offers the first-ever G-SYNC capable OLED display on a gaming laptop.

The new aluminium chassis has allowed the speakers to be made bigger and louder than the previous gen, with a superior bass response down to 100Hz, an upsized 16:10 glass-topped trackpad perfectly matching the 16:10 aspect ratio of the display.

A Nebula Display with an OLED panel is the result of development and a close partnership with NVIDIA and Samsung Display over the last few years, and that has resulted in the first OLED gaming laptops with NVIDIA G-SYNC.

"G-SYNC on a laptop OLED panel was a technical hurdle that our partnership with NVIDIA and Samsung Display helped overcome, bringing the vibrance and gorgeous visuals of OLED with this must-have gaming feature" says the press release.

The laptops do differ. The Zephyrus G14 has a 3K resolution, 120Hz panel, the Zephyrus G16 having a 2.5K 240Hz panel. Both options come in aspect ratio of 16:10, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

It's fairly impressive; 100% DCI-P3, calibrated to ΔE < 1, and 0.2ms response time.

The hardware gives you up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory, and at max 1TB of PCIe Gen4 storage.

The G14 goes up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The Zephyrus G16 goes Intel with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 storage and RTX 4090.