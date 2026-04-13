Arsenal suffer huge blow in Premier League aspirations: chances of winning the title almost halved

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Arsenal suffered a big blow in the Premier League race on this weekend, when they lost to Bournemouth 1-2, while Manchester City battered Chelsea 3-0. This leaves Arsenal six points clear of Manchester City but City has one game in hand, a duel against Crystal Palace that may not be played until mid to late May.

Currently, if Manchester City were to win all of their remaining games, they would have the same points as Arsenal, because both teams are playing next Sunday April 19 (16:30 BST, 17:30 CEST). And City comes in a much stronger form: they beat Chelsea on Sunday 3-0, they beat Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup, and they beat Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup final.

According to sports forecast account Polymarkert Sports, Arsenal is given now 56% chances of winning the Premier League, dropping from 88% chances one month ago. Meanwhile, Manchester City's chances have risen from 14% to 43% since March 15.

But taking into account the 'winning inertia' of Manchester City, the fact Arsenal is also playing Champions League this week, days before the crutial match next weekend, and the recent history of Arsenal crumbling in the latter stages of the league, may make Manchester City firm favourite to some...

Manchester City also have other competitions: they will play FA Cup semi-finals on April 25, and if they win they would place the final on May 16. If Arsenal beats Sporting this week, they will have two-legged semifinals against Atleti or Barça on April 28 or 29 and May 5/6.

If Manchester City beats Arsenal next Sunday, and both teams will win their remaining games, the title would be awarded to goal difference... How do you think will win Premier League 2025/26?