Ark: The Animated Series' second season has been delayed until 2026

If you caught the first array of episodes of Ark: The Animated Series back in 2024 and have been wondering where the heck the second season/part is, we have an update on this front to share.

Taking to social media, it has now been confirmed that the show's second batch of episodes have been delayed and that these will now premiere sometime in 2026. We don't have any reason or firm date to add, only a quick teaser image featuring Helena and a comment thanking fans for being patient.

"She won't go gently into that good night... Helena levels-up to learn the Truth in #ARKTheAnimatedSeries Part 2. Now releasing in 2026 (thank you for your patience!)."

For those unfamiliar with this show, the synopsis is very much what you would expect of an Ark adaptation: "A 21st century paleontologist finds herself resurrected on a mysterious island populated by dinosaurs and other extinct creatures, and struggles to survive!"