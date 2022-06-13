Cookies

Ark II

Ark II will officially be released in the first half of 2023

Vin Diesel will be riding into your living room on a dinosaur soon.

Ark II not only got a new trailer during Xbox and Bethesda's Showcase, but also a release window. 2023 is when Vin Diesel rides into the living room on a dinosaur, and since Microsoft promised everything was a maximum of 12 months from today, it means between January 1 to June 12 next year.

There was no gameplay to dive into, but at least we got to see some more prehistoric surroundings and characters. So considering it's not being released until next year, we'll find out more in due course but 2023 is for PC and Xbox Series X, even if it might end up on more formats at a later point. It's also coming to Game Pass, day one.

