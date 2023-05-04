Ark 2's release date could be much further away than expected

HQ

According to Digital Domain's recently released annual support, Ark 2 is no longer set for a release by the end of 2024, and is instead targeting a Spring 2025 launch.

This is going to be monumentally disappointing to a large portion of fans, who were promised the game in 2022 when it was initially revealed in 2020. However, a number of huge delays have hit the game since work began, which now means we likely won't see it for at least 2 years.

Digital Domain has worked closely with Studio Wildcard throughout Ark 2's development, but even though this would make us assume the claim of 2025 is legitimate, Studio Wildcard instead has told GamesRadar that the date is just a typo.

This could be the case, or perhaps Studio Wildcard is just hoping to push away more negativity after fans tore it down for it essentially forcing players to buy the upcoming remastered version of Ark: Survival Evolved.

Do you think a 2024 release is still possible for Ark 2?