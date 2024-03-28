English
Ara: History Untold

Ara: History Untold for Xbox won't be talked about before it has launched for PC

"Plans for Xbox consoles will be revealed post-launch!"

HQ

One of the more interesting upcoming strategy games this year is Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold. We already know that it will be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X this fall, and that it is a Game Pass title starting day 1. But recently, the team has mainly talked about the PC version, and there is a perfectly good reason for this.

Ara: History Untold will be a PC exclusive game when it is released, and the developer's won't talk about the Xbox edition before the game has been launched. This is confirmed in a Steam post that reads:

"Oxide Games is laser-focused on delivering a top-notch PC-first experience, with Ara slated for Windows, Steam, and PC Gamepass later this year. Plans for Xbox consoles will be revealed post-launch!"

The reason for this should be obvious, but the developers explains in an accompanying video that "the history of the player base and genre" is the basis for this decision.

