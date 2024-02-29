Apple reported to have problems with Vision Pro devices cracking

HQ

Apple's very expensive new spatial computing headset, the Vision Pro, is reported to have problems with the front panel glass suddenly cracking in the middle. This is something that affected some users who wrote about it on Reddit. The damage has occurred by itself, without the people in question handling the headset carelessly.

According to Gizmodo, which reported on the alleged problem, some of the affected users have had to pay out of pocket to have the damage repaired, while others have had it covered by the warranty. Apple itself has not yet commented on the reports and there is no concrete information on how widespread these problems are.

