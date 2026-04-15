Apple Maps is getting ads somewhat soon

HQ

The second beta of iOS 26.5 has made it clear, that Apple is preparing for ads in the Apple Maps app, as reported by Mac Rumors.

There is a new splash screen in the app, which says that it will "display ads based on approximate location, current search terms, or a view of the map when searching". Ads can also be seen in the "Suggested Places" section. It's not yet clear if Apple has just implemented the splash screen, or if ads are going to begin showing up in the near future.

According to Apple, advertising information is not linked to an Apple Account because of user privacy. And perhaps most importantly, data is not collected or stored by Apple and not shared with third parties.

Apple announced plans to introduce ads for the Maps app back in March 2026, while the actual ads are set to roll out to the public "this summer". And where these ads can be seen? At the moment, Apple plans to include ads in the Maps app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac in the United States and Canada. So it seems that for now, Europe is not included.