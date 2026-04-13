Apple is supposedly testing 4 different styles for its smart glasses

HQ

According to Bloomberg, and reported by Engadget, Apple could reveal their new smart glasses by the end of this year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has informed the world that Apple could launch some (or perhaps all) of the four different styles it's currently testing for its smart glasses. And what are those styles? Supposedly they are a large rectangular frame that's comparable to Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a slimmer rectangular design (like the ones that Apple CEO Tim Cook wears), a larger oval or circular frame and a smaller oval or circle option. And as expected, Apple is also working on a range of colours, including black, ocean blue, and light brown.

These Apple smart glasses are internally code-named "N50", and they will compete directly with the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta model. The idea to be different from its competitor is to make the design in such a way that it has "vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights".

Apple's upcoming smart glasses will capture photos and videos, but is meant to better sync with an iPhone... allowing users to take advantage of Apple's ecosystem (editing, sharing, phone calls, notifications, music, voice assistant). The release of Apple's smart glasses could happen with the upcoming improved Siri, which should arrive with iOS 27.

Apple could reveal its smart glasses as soon as the end of 2026 or early 2027. And the official release might happen sometime in 2027.