Ape Escape 3 gets the vinyl treatment from Cartridge Thunder

The wax wizards over at Cartridge Thunder are preparing yet another retro release. A luxurious vinyl box set featuring the complete soundtrack from Ape Escape 3 - the lovely Playstation 2 classic, now served up on four blue-marbled wax platters. Everything comes housed in a hefty box - along with art prints and other goodies. In other words - perfect for collectors who want to monkey around and relive a bit of glorious 2000s nostalgia.

But nostalgia ain't cheap and the box will set you back a good 90 dollars, with the release planned for the first quarter of next year. For all European customers we'd highly recommend heading over to Black Screen Records where you can pre-order the box now. As always, the edition is limited - so first come, first served.

Do you have fond memories of Ape Escape 3?