Anti-cheat software Denuvo is being removed from Hi-Fi Rush on PC

HQ

Tango Gameworks has revealed that rather soon its acclaimed action title Hi-Fi Rush will be going through a rather significant change, at least on PC. The developer has noted that by mid-January, a new update will be required for all players on the platform to install, as the anti-cheat and anti-tampering software Denuvo is being removed from the title.

As confirmed in a recent update post, we're told that this update will not have any affect on the gameplay and that the proprietary anti-tampering features will remain in place, except now the game won't also enforce the rather intrusive software for anyone that wants to check it out on PC.

Tango explains: "This adjustment is intended to provide a more stable and efficient service environment. We sincerely appreciate all players who continue to support the game through legitimate use."

PC players will need to have the update installed by January 15 at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET if they want to continue playing the game on the platform.