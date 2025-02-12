Anthony Mackie hated Captain America's helmet: "I was never wearing that shit again"

HQ

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier was the last straw for Anthony Mackie, the man behind the mask of the new Captain America. He really hated the suit and specifically the half-cut leather helmet he wore, and in a new interview the actor talks about his displeasure, how horribly uncomfortable and sweaty it was, not to mention how his glasses were constantly fogging up. This made filming many scenes challenging to say the least. Mackie was so unhappy that he demanded a new suit for Captain America: Brave New World, saying to IGN:

"I told them that I was never wearing that shit again"

As a result of his feedback, the suit was redesigned, and is not only more aesthetically pleasing but also more functional and easy to use. Whether it will improve the film remains to be seen though. Today we will find out, as Captain America: Brave New World opens in cinemas around the world.

What do you think of Mackie's new suit, is it better or worse? And have you booked a ticket for the premiere yet?