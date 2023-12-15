Another Code: Recollection demo now available for Nintendo Switch

Studio Cing's Another Code R and Another Code: Two Memories were narrative adventures we enjoyed on Wii and Nintendo DS way too long ago. But Nintendo doesn't want to pass up the chance to bring them back, and back at last November's Nintendo Indie World they announced that we'd be seeing a revised compilation edition of both titles on Switch in early 2024. And now, with a month to go until their 19 January release, the eShop has released a demo so we can all get to know (or remember) both games.

This free trial version includes the first chapter of Another Code: Two Memories, the first of the two games included in Another Code: Recollection. As the first chapter of the adventure, progress from the demo can be carried over to the full version of the game.

There is also a new overview trailer, which you can watch below.

