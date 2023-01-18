Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Anno 1800 is coming to consoles in March

The strategy game will be making its debut on PS5 and Xbox Series systems in a few weeks.

Ubisoft has revealed that it will be releasing its strategy game, Anno 1800, on consoles in a short while. The title will be making its debut on PS5 and Xbox Series devices on March 16, which will make it the first core Anno game to arrive on consoles in 25 years.

Coming from the same studio that created the PC version, this console edition will be the full Anno 1800 experience except with a redesigned UI and control scheme to suit controller play.

When it does debut, there will be two editions to choose from. The Standard Edition will be the base game with the biggest updates included, whereas the Deluxe Edition will offer the base game, latest updates, and three cosmetic packs (the Pedestrian Zone, Amusements Pack, and Vibrant Cities). If you decide to preorder or pick the game up before April 16, you will also get access to the console founder pack, which offers extra cosmetics, as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack.

Check out the trailer for Anno 1800's console editions below.

Anno 1800Score

REVIEW. Written by Matti Isotalo

"Anno 1800 is a magnificent game to look at and a testament to what an accomplished large studio can achieve."



