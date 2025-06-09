Anno 117: Pax Romana will debut on PC and consoles in November

HQ

We grew to know that 2025 would be a slower year for Ubisoft largely because of the fact that ahead of Summer Game Fest week, the French company announced that it wouldn't be hosting an annual summer showcase as we have come to expect. So, beyond Assassin's Creed Shadows, it seems like Ubisoft only has a marginal amount of content to offer fans later this year, and seemingly that is accurate.

Beyond The Rogue Prince of Persia getting a full release in August, we now know that Anno 177: Pax Romana will be the publisher's big autumn project. During the PC Gaming Show, it was affirmed that the game would be launching on PC and consoles as soon as November 13, 2025, and to mark this occasion, a new cinematic trailer has been presented.

For more on Anno 117: Pax Romana, you can check out our latest preview of the game here, where we describe just how complex and challenging it can be to build a city state on an island at the mercy of nature and invaders.