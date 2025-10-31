Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 includes Lego items and villagers from both Splatoon and Zelda

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Nintendo is in the process of upgrading Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Switch 2 with a free update to be released on January 15. In addition to 4K graphics, there are several new gameplay features as well as new content such as a hotel and dream islands.

But... there are also a couple of guest appearances. Among other things, we can look forward to Lego items to decorate our homes with, as well as content from both Splatoon and Zelda (cosmetic items to buy, but also new villagers if you scan Amiibos from the respective game series). As if that weren't enough, it has also been confirmed that we will be able to use the consoles in the game to enjoy retro games - a feature that requires a Switch Online subscription, and thus allows you to enjoy the games anyway. But it's still fun, of course, for those who want to take a break from slaving away for Tom Nook by playing a little Ice Climber.