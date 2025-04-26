Andrew Garfield would be interested in returning as Spider-Man as long as it's weird

HQ

Following the multiversal appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, you might still be wondering when or if either version of the web-slinger will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the latter star, he has now revealed that he would be interested in returning to the role, but only under one circumstance.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Comic Con over the weekend, Garfield revealed that he'd put the supersuit back on as long as it was for a very peculiar and weird reason. As per Collider, Garfield specifically stated:

"I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would like to do something very strange, I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat and surprising."

Would you like to see Garfield back as the web-slinger in the future?