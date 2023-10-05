Ana is Overwatch 2's most popular hero

HQ

Overwatch 2 is now a year old. To celebrate the first anniversary of the game, Blizzard has now shared an infographic detailing some of the play habits of its players, including the most popular hero, hours spent in Prop Hunt, highest battle pass tier reached, and more.

The infographic notes that Ana is the game's most played hero, and that over 573,000 hours have been spent in Prop Hunt. To add to this, over 26 million players have been crushed by a D.Va mechs, 32 trillion people have been booped by either Lucio, Brigitte, or Winston, Pharah players have spent over 146,000 days in the air, Bob has been called into action to do something over 182 million times, and some absolute maniac managed to reach tier 1,058 on one of the battle passes - which remains the highest tier ever reached by an Overwatch 2 player.

We'll have to see how these stats stack up over the next 12 months, as Overwatch 2 races towards its second anniversary.