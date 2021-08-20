An enhanced version of Quake is out now

HQ

Bethesda kicked off its QuakeCon at Home event with a bang yesterday with some pretty sizable reveals. We learned that Skyrim would be receiving a special next-gen 10th-anniversary edition and that a new enhanced version of Quake is out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

This special version of the classic shooter runs at 4K 120fps on PS5 and Xbox Series and it features enhanced models and widescreen resolution support. Additionally, it also comes with both original and brand-new expansions. The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity packs are included here and so are two new ones developed by MachineGames which are known as Dimension of the Past and Dimension of the Machine.

You can take a look at the brand-new trailer for the enhanced version in the video above.