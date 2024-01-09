AMD launches new cheap 16GB graphics card

HQ

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is described as an ideal upgrade solution for gamers, offering 1080p, and "fast, smooth, and visually stunning gaming and raytracing experiences at 1080p and beyond". Featuring 16GB GDDR6 memory it also supports next-gen AI and content creation workloads.

In addition, there is support for advanced technologies such as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution2 3 and AMD HYPR-RX3 with AMD Fluid Motion Frames, thus users can crank up their game settings and still have a highly responsive gaming experience at up to 1440p.

"Surveys show that a large number of gamers play at 1080p, and the new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card, with its 16GB frame buffer, delivers future-proofed performance to this sweet spot of the market," said Dave Altavilla, principal analyst at HotTech Vision And Analysis. "The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card also has the ability to hit 1440p resolutions as well with advanced features like FSR 3 AMD Fluid Motion Frames."