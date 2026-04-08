Amanda Seyfried to star as Cinderella in Netflix's animated film Steps

Over the years, Netflix has really stepped up its animation efforts, bringing iconic projects to its library of titles while simultaneously creating a boatload of original projects. 2026 will be a continuation of this animation expansion, and one such film that is part of this movement is known as Steps.

This is a fresh take on the Cinderella story that twists the plot and sees the 'evil' stepsisters take on a more heroic role. Essentially, in Steps, we see what happens when the fate of the kingdom is thrust into the hands of one of the stepsisters after a mishap with a magic wand, a mistake that requires the aid of the iconic princess this very tale is based upon, the famous Cinderella.

With this in mind, Netflix has just revealed who will be taking on the duties of bringing Cinderella to life in Steps. Fresh off making waves in The Housemaid, Amanda Seyfried has been cast as Cinderella in Steps, where she will be joining Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu, who are voicing the stepsisters Lilith and Margot, respectively.

Directed by Alyce Tzue and Raya and the Last Dragon's John Ripa, Steps is slated to premiere sometime in 2026 and a few images of the flick have been shared by Netflix. You can see these below on top of the official synopsis for the movie.

"Think you know Cinderella's "evil" stepsisters? Think again! When misunderstood Lilith (Ali Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried)...and a surprisingly dreamy troll...to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after."