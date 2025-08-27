All of You: Apple TV+ unveils trailer for sweeping new drama

Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein returns alongside Imogen Poots in the official trailer for All of You. As one of Apple's big drama releases this fall, the film stretches over a decade filled with life's milestones—weddings, funerals, and unexpected encounters. At its core lies a simple yet fascinating question: is love predetermined, or something far messier and human?

Best friends since college, Simon (Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots) drift apart when she takes a soulmate test that claims to identify her perfect match—despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over time, as their lives intersect and pull apart, both are haunted by the sense that they've missed out on the life they could have shared. When faced with the uncertainty of changing their paths, Simon and Laura must decide: will they risk everything for a chance at the love that's always lingered, or surrender to fate?

Goldstein also co-wrote the script, with William Bridges (Black Mirror) making his feature directorial debut. The cast includes Zawe Ashton, Steven Cree, and Jenna Coleman.