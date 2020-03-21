All heroes in Heroes of the Storm playable for free until April

Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard's team-based MOBA (Multiplayer online battle arena) title, is free-to-play and has been since its launch, but most characters within the game, of which there are 88, cost either premium currency or in-game currency to unlock. Those who have been looking to try specific characters out can now do so for free, however, as Blizzard Entertainment is running a campaign in which all heroes are unlocked.

The character roster will be completely unlocked until April 2, so you have some time to take advantage of this.

Are you a fan of Heroes of the Storm?