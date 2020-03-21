Cookies

Heroes of the Storm

All heroes in Heroes of the Storm playable for free until April

If you've been wanting to try new heroes out in Blizzards Heroes of the Storm, the coming weeks has you all set.

Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard's team-based MOBA (Multiplayer online battle arena) title, is free-to-play and has been since its launch, but most characters within the game, of which there are 88, cost either premium currency or in-game currency to unlock. Those who have been looking to try specific characters out can now do so for free, however, as Blizzard Entertainment is running a campaign in which all heroes are unlocked.

The character roster will be completely unlocked until April 2, so you have some time to take advantage of this.

Are you a fan of Heroes of the Storm?

Photo: Blizzard

